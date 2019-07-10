Whipps chosen Lions president
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Lions Club installed a new slate of officers at their July 1 meeting.
The 2019-20 officers are Wayne Whipps, president; Ed Ottesen, secretary-treasurer; Rick Gorman, lion tamer; Jim Tierney, tail twister; Jim Tierney, book sale chair; and Jeff Fitzgerald, eyeglass chair.
The Waterloo Lions Club meets the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 4045 Hammond Ave. The Lions Club International, with 1.4 million members, is the largest service organization in the world.
Lions members plan and participate in a wide variety of service projects, with a strong commitment to community hearing- and cancer-screening projects.
New members are welcome. Call Otteson, 234-1863, or Whipps, 240-0925.
Traer library to host Canada trio
TRAER — The Trinitas Chamber Ensemble, a creative performing arts group from St. John’s Newfoundland, Canada, will give a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kupka Cultural Center at the Traer Public Library, 531 Second St.
It’s part of the 2019 Cedar Valley Chamber Music festival series.
The ensemble includes three musicians with a shared vision and infectious onstage chemistry. The program will consist of a compilation of music from their upcoming CD “Throwing Caution to the Wind.”
Waverly Amvets will host meal
WAVERLY — The Waverly AMVETS will host a meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W., from 5:30-7 p.m. JThursday. The menu includes chicken wings, french fries, and a cookie. The public is welcome.
Scrap metal drive date set
WAVERLY — A scrap metal drive in Waverly on Saturday will benefit Peace United Church of Christ.
A taco bar is also planned from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a fundraiser.
Metal items can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the church’s parking lot, 1800 11th St. S.E. Acceptable scrap metal items include auto rims, holiday lights, bed frames, buckets, chain link fencing, walkers, poles, grills, nails, pipes, trays, tubs, and wires. The drive cannot accept appliances, gas tanks, televisions, computers, microwaves, light bulbs, chemicals, and batteries.
Those who are unable to drop off material should call Frank Wilkens at 230-5814 to make other arrangements.
Senior center hosts live music
INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Senior Center will host live country music from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. every Friday at 400 Fifth Ave. N.E. There will be a potluck at 7:30 p.m. with the cost of $4 per person.
All ages are welcome.
