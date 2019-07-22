Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The public is welcome.
Blood drive set in Vinton
VINTON — Virginia Gay Hospital will host a blood drive from 1:45 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at 502 N. Ninth Ave.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Concert planned at Wilder Park
ALLISON — Matt Andrieni, a percussion Instructor at the University of Northern Iowa will be featured as part of a trio performing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wilder Park.
The program includes many songs popular in the 1920s.
Refreshments will be served by Lizzy Lous, Clarksville, and the Allison Park Board.
Admission is free.
Hy-Vee sets cooking class
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will host “Around the World with Chef Roxy: India” from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 1.
People can learn how to make Indian cuisine from Executive Chef Roxy Danielsen. The meal will then be served course by course, with adult beverages. Register and prepay at customer service or call 233-3266.
Noon Kiwanis meets Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
It will follow the Kiwanis Katoski Youth Golf Outing from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Gates Park, rescheduled after an earlier rain-out.
At the meeting, speaker is Linda Nebbe of P.E.T. P.A.L.S., pet-assisted therapy, with pets and volunteers.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
