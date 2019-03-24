Legion to host fish fry Friday
GILBERTVILLE — The Gilbertville American Legion will serve a fish fry from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 29.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 9 and free for children ages 5 and younger.
There also will be a fish fry April 12.
Annual FCC Fish Fry set
FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Community Club will host the annual FCC Fish Fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Fairbank American Legion.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 5-12 and free for those younger than 5.
The menu includes Alaskan pollock, Ted’s taters, baked potatoes, french fries, beans, coleslaw and homemade desserts.
All profits stay local to benefit Fairbank projects.
Professor leads learning series
WAVERLY — Robert Dise, associate professor of history at the University of Northern Iowa, will teach the final Keep on Learning Community education series of 2018-19, beginning April 4, at Wartburg College.
Dise will explore two revolutions that “changed everything”: the Neolithic and Industrial revolutions. This course will delve into what caused those two revolutions, what happened during them and how they transformed the world.
Classes continue April 18 and 25, and May 2, in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The first class of each session is free; a $35 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.
The series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. For more information, call 352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or go to www.wartburg.edu/kol.
NUDGE event set for April 2
WATERLOO — The American Association of University Women Cedar Falls – Waterloo, 50-50 in 2020, and the YWCA of Black Hawk County are sponsoring a NUDGE reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 2 at the YWCA, 425 Lafayette St.
NUDGE stands for No Use Delaying Gender Equality. Attendees at the nonpartisan, informal reception will meet other women interested in learning about volunteering for boards and commissions, supporting female candidates, and will hear about the educational opportunities for women considering running for elected office.
Refreshments will be served. The reception is free and open to the public.
For additional information, call 266-6882.
