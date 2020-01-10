Community Briefs

Support group plans meeting

WATERLOO — The Waterloo/Cedar Falls chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will have a support group meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, wing G, fourth floor, rooms 10 and 11.

A representative from Legal Aid will discuss personal legal issues such as wills, power of attorney, filing disability applications, etc.

All patients, families, and anyone interested in learning more about this topic or MS are encouraged to attend.

For more information and to RSVP, call Shirl at 235-8946.

Church plans prayer vigil

WATERLOO – There will be a prayer vigil at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Jan. 18.

People may walk in to pray alone or with family from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. New this year are interactive family prayer center, a large tile Chartres labyrinth to walk and beautiful stainless windows in the sanctuary telling Jesus’ life story.

The chapel will be open for silent prayer, and written prayer requests may be made as well. Call 234-5501 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with questions.

Corps to serve spaghetti supper