Community Briefs

Support center seeks volunteers
WATERLOO — Riverview Center is offering a new training session for volunteers to provide advocacy and support to survivors of sexual assault.
The 30-hour program starts from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, followed by meetings Jan. 16, 21, 23 and 28, along with 10 hours of online training. Volunteers provide empathetic, trauma-informed, 24-hour response for survivors at area hospitals after an assault.
Contact Danielle Brackin, the Iowa volunteer coordinator, at Danielle@riverviewcenter.org to register. The group’s 24-Hour Iowa sexual assault hotline is (888) 557-0310.
Vision support group to meet
WATERLOO — The Macular Degeneration/Low Vision Support Group will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the board room of Kimball Ridge Center, Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
All are welcome. Contact Barb Lamfers at 230-4499 or Barb111482@hotmail.com with questions.
Blood drive set in Dysart
DYSART – There will be a Dysart blood drive from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dysart United Methodist Church, 602 Tilford St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Support group plans meeting
WATERLOO — The Waterloo/Cedar Falls chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will have a support group meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, wing G, fourth floor, rooms 10 and 11.
A representative from Legal Aid will discuss personal legal issues such as wills, power of attorney, filing disability applications, etc.
All patients, families, and anyone interested in learning more about this topic or MS are encouraged to attend.
For more information and to RSVP, call Shirl at 235-8946.
Church plans prayer vigil
WATERLOO – There will be a prayer vigil at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Jan. 18.
People may walk in to pray alone or with family from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. New this year are interactive family prayer center, a large tile Chartres labyrinth to walk and beautiful stainless windows in the sanctuary telling Jesus’ life story.
The chapel will be open for silent prayer, and written prayer requests may be made as well. Call 234-5501 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with questions.
Corps to serve spaghetti supper
WAVERLY – The NE Iowa Marine Corps League 1241 and Auxiliary will host a spaghetti supper at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16 downstairs at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
This event is open to the public. It raises money for the MCL and MCLA, which in turn goes back to support veterans and their families.
Church to host fellowship meal
WATERLOO — Impact Church, 715 E. Fourth St., will host a community fellowship meal from 4:30-6 p.m. Jan. 21.
This community dinner will at the church and is free of charge.
For more information, call the church at 595-1015.
Quota Club sets volunteer dates
WATERLOO — Members of the Quota Club will volunteer at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 23.
Everyone is welcome to participate. Ask for Marge when you arrive. For more information, go to waterlooquota.com.