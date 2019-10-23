Church hosts harvest meal
RAYMOND — The St. Joseph Catholic Parish will host its harvest breakfast, silent auction and bake sale from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday at Reuter Hall, 313 E. Central.
The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage patties, homemade cinnamon rolls, hash browns, juice, coffee and milk.
Cost is $8 for adults, $6 for youths ages 4 to 12 and free for children ages 3 and younger. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
A grill-out will start at noon today. Bingo starts at 6:15 p.m. Friday, with food served.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and there will be a potluck for the Hawkeye game. Following will be a Halloween party, with a prize for best costume and live music.
The public is welcome.
Rehearsals start in Hampton
HAMPTON — The Franklin Chorale and Franklin County Arts Council are sponsoring a performance of the “Messiah” at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Faith Baptist Church.
Rehearsals will be on Sunday afternoons from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the choir room at Hampton-Dumont High School, starting Sunday.
Those with vocal scores should bring them to the first rehearsal; otherwise, music will be provided. All interested singers are invited to participate.
Conductor of the performance will be Mark Lehmann, former director of the Franklin Chorale.
Contact Leon Kuehner at (641) 425-0959 for more information.
Couple speaks to Lions Club
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Lions meet at noon Monday at Windridge Building on the Western Home South campus.
Dr. Kyle and Jennifer Christiason will speak about their medical journey with their son, Ben.
Guests are welcome. Contact Lions member Roy Justis at 321-2048 for details.
Costume party set at CF Eagles
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Eagles will host an adult Halloween costume party on Friday at 2125 W. Lone Tree Road.
There will be drink specials, appetizers from 6-8 p.m., and a costume contest with prizes.
- First place—$75.
- Second place—$50.
- Third place—$25.
Customers will be the judges for the costume contest at 8 p.m.
Halloween set at CF market
CEDAR FALLS — Vendors at the Cedar Falls Farmers Market will have treats for kids of all ages on Saturday.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon at West Third and Clay streets.
Vendors will be ending the season with fall vegetables and fruits, eggs, meat, honey, crafts, fresh baked goods, hot food and more.
