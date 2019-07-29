Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Tenderloins and sub sandwich will be served from noon to 7 p.m. today, and bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday.
Bingo is planned again at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The public is welcome.
The post will also celebrate its 100th birthday next weekend with an event at Electric Park Ballroom on Aug. 10, starting at 5 p.m. Then on Aug. 11, breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by an open house from 2 to 4 p.m.
Kiwanis to meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Downtown Kiwanis Club will meets at noon Tuesday at the Elks Club.
Greg Tagtow, will give a talk on “2019 Irish Fest Highlights.”
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.
Green Drinks meets Thursday
CEDAR FALLS — Green Drinks Cedar Valley will host its monthly meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Octopus on College Hill.
Discussion will focus on local recreational water opportunities, including kayaking and canoeing. Darrin Siefken, outdoor enthusiast and owner of CrawDaddy Outdoors in Waverly, will present and lead the discussion.
Green Drinks is an international organization to get like-minded people together to talk about community/world issues involving the environment. Typically, a special guest will kick off conversation the first Thursday of each month.
Free meal set at First Baptist
WATERLOO — First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will host a free community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The church’s free meals take place the last Wednesday of each month.
Parking is available in the church parking lot. For more information, call 234-1537.
WHC to host support groups
WAVERLY — The Waverly Health Center will host several support groups:
- Aug. 5, 6 to 7 p.m. — Healthy You Weight Loss Support Group, Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Kristie Clark will share her story.
- Aug. 6, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group, Carstensen-Gruben Room.
- Aug. 6, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. — Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs, Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Open to all.
- Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to noon – Parkinson’s Caregiver and Support Group, Tendrils Rooftop Garden. “Strategies for Combating Cognitive Decline in Parkinson’s Disease” video and discussion, as well as annual potluck.
Sweet corn set at market
WATERLOO — Sweet corn will be featured at the Kimball Ridge Family Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot.
Featured vendor Gene Womochil will have an abundance of sweet corn for purchase and other produce available will be green beans, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, beets, sweet onions, summer squash and zucchini.
There also will be gluten free bakery and a wide variety of other baked specialties. Free complimentary cold drink and bakery samples will be offered.
