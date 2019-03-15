Woman’s Club to host lunch
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Woman’s Club will host a Mulligan stew lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 304 Clay St.
The menu also includes Mulligan stew, Ireland fever biscuits, Luck of the Irish Jell-O and a Blarney cake dessert.
Ticket are $9 for adults, $4 for children 12 and younger and free for kids younger than 4. Carry-outs will be available.
Proceeds will assist with preservation and maintenance of the historic Victorian clubhouse.
Eagles to serve omelets Sunday
WATERLOO — The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 202 E. First St., will serve an omelet breakfast, from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday.
The menu also includes deep-fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, waffles and pancakes and juice or coffee.
The bloody mary/mimosa bar also will be open.
Author to speak at Lawler library
LAWLER — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Lawler Public Library at 1 p.m. March 31 about her newest book, “The Prisoners of War in Iowa.”
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Sports, card show planned
WATERLOO — The Pinstripe Faithful Club will host a sports card show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 24 at the Waterloo Eagles Club, 202 E. First St.
Admission is just $1. A variety of card dealers throughout the state will be showing, trading and selling. The public is welcome.
Church to host blood drive
CEDAR FALLS — First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., will host a community blood drive from 12:30 to 6 p.m. March 25.
Schedule a blood donation appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Auditions set at area theater
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre will host auditions for Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” at the WCP/BHCT Walker Building, 224 Commercial St.
They are set for 6 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. March 23, or by contacting director Anita Ross at anita.ross@wcpbhct.org.
The show dates are June 19-23.
Health program set in Waverly
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center and The W will host the “Compass – Guiding You Toward a Healthy Life” program beginning March 26 at The W.
The five-week program meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through April 23.
The Compass program will help participants establish and maintain long-term, healthy behavior change.
To sign up or learn more, call Amanda Ramthun at 483-1361.
Sons of Norway to host meeting
CEDAR FALLS — The Sons of Norway will have a lodge meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 26 at the Cedar Falls Woman’s Club.
Hayley Jackson will speak on “Preserving the History of Luther College” and demonstrate how historical records are preserved.
Reservations can be called to 277-2294.
