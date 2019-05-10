Prince of Peace brunch slated
EVANSDALE — Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, will host a Mother’s Day brunch, starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Amanda Gilbert of KWWL is the guest speaker.
All women are welcome. For reservations, call 233-1452. There be a freewill donation taken.
Biscotti Brass set to perform
CEDAR FALLS — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2812 Willow Lane, will host Biscotti Brass at the Sunday worship service, beginning at 10:45 a.m.
Biscotti Brass is made up of University of Northern Iowa musicians.
All are welcome.
Waterloo church honors its pastor
WATERLOO — St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 2024 Clearview St., will celebrate the second anniversary of its pastor and first lady, the Rev. Brian and Ingrid Dale.
Three appreciation services are planned.
The Rev. Marshaundus Robinson will speak at 7 p.m. today.
At 11 a.m. Sunday, Deacon Dennis Moore will speak, and at 4 p.m. Sunday the speaker will be the Rev. Marvin Jenkins, Eastern District state moderator.
Other area churches and choirs also are on the programs.
Everyone is welcome.
Southern Baptist sets family event
WATERLOO — The Children Ministry of Southern Baptist Church will kick off the annual Family Weekend from May 17-19.
Theme is “Reverencing God.”
Starting at 6 p.m. May 17, it’s church family night. Faces of Grace, the children’s choir, will perform at 5 p.m. May 18.
Fellowship meals will follow both nights’ events.
The celebration wraps up at the 11 a.m. service on May 19, with choirs and a talk from the Rev. Ted Keys.
The church is at 522 Anthony St.
Blood drive set in Gladbrook
GLADBROOK — The United Methodist Church, 715 Lincoln St., will host a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Burial ground services planned
WATERLOO — The German Burial Ground of Bennington Township, also known as the Pioneer Cemetery, established in 1864, will have a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. May 25.
The site is located on Gresham Road, 1.25 miles east of U.S. Highway 63. The Cedar Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3896 will host the ceremony, which will include a color guard and taps.
Guest speaker will be Tony Thompson, Black Hawk County sheriff.
Attendees are welcome to the restored Bennington No. 4 School on the corner of Bennington and Sage roads for refreshments afterward.
