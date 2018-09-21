WATERLOO — The members of Destiny at the Well Church will celebrate the church’s sixth anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 202 Sumner St
Special guest will be True Vine Church of Des Moines, Iowa. Bishop Nathan Berry Sr. will speak, and there will be a special announcement given during the service.
Dinner will be served before the worship service.
For more information, call Randy L. Jackson II at (319) 504-7477.
Gospel concert slated Tuesday
NEW HARTFORD — A gospel concert series will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the New Hartford Community Center.
This month it will feature Lindy and Anna Aswegen, with a few numbers by Restored, along with some hymn singing by everyone.
The concerts are free and open to the public and are followed by a time of refreshments and fellowship.
Call Ray Hemmer at 277-4848 with any questions.
Pastor to mark anniversary
WATERLOO — Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church will celebrate the pastor’s anniversary at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Lovie and Linda Caldwell have served for 17 years.
Guest speaker will be the Rev. Damien Epps of Mount Zion Baptist in Cedar Rapids.
The public is welcome.
40 Days of Life kickoff Monday
CEDAR FALLS — A kickoff rally for 40 Days for Life will take place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Valley Lutheran School, 4520 Rownd St.
40 Days for Life is an internationally coordinated pro-life organization. For more information, call Kie Maas at 231-5711 or go to 40daysforlife.com/cedarfalls.
Church plans fall fundraiser
WATERLOO — The women of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church are hosting the annual fall dinner fundraiser 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29.
The meal includes hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, corn, dessert and beverage.
Advance tickets are $9 for adults, or $5 for children ages 5-10, and to-go orders will be available. For reservations, call 233-3156.
Alzheimer’s walk set for Saturday
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Saturday at Gateway Park, Lincoln and North Main streets.
Registration is from 8 to 9 a.m., and the opening ceremony and walk will begin at 9 a.m. Teams can register before the event at www.alz.org/walk.
The event is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs. In 2017, more than 61,000 teams participated in more than 600 walks across the country, raising more than $87 million.
The walk will feature the Promise Garden Ceremony, a moving experience that allows participants to raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care and fight for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers.
Button club meeting set
WATERLOO — “Button Crafts” is the program topic for Black Hawk Button Club’s monthly meeting on Wednesday.
Social time begins at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. (two blocks behind Allen Hospital).
Election of officers and collection of annual dues will also take place.
For more information, contact Anna at (319) 415-7550.
Garden group meets Monday
WATERLOO — The Friends of the Garden will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bridges Senior Lifestyle Living, 214 Washington.
Katie Shelton from Hartman Reserve will present a program on “Insects in the Garden.”
Everyone is welcome.
Blood drive set for Wednesday
WAVERLY — There will be a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. N.E.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Legion post will host breakfast
PARKERSBURG — American Legion Post 285 will sponsor a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Veterans Memorial Building.
Pancakes, sausage, bacon, toast, biscuits and gravy, omelets, fruit, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee are on the menu.
Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 11 and younger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.