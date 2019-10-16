Pet adoption
event slated
WATERLOO -- The community is welcome to the Cedar Bend Humane Society "Fall in Love" adoption event Oct. 26.
Adoption fees for dogs will be $150 and adoption fees for cats will be $10. Some exclusions and spay or neuter deposits may apply.
Cedar Bend Humane Society is currently full to capacity.
The adoption center is at 1166 W. Airline Highway.
Adoption applications may be filled out online at www.CedarBendHumane.org.
Garden event
slated Nov. 2
WATERLOO -- Iowa State University Extension & Outreach will host a fall gardening symposium, open to the public, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
This year’s symposium includes sessions by Susan Appleget Hurst, editor of Country Gardens from the Meredith Corp.
Dave Layton of the Prairie States Mushroom Club will present as well, as Deb Walser, an ISU Extension master gardener.
The closing session will be led by Lindsey Smith, a plant curator with Reiman Gardens in Ames.
The $30 charge can be paid to Black Hawk County Extension at 3420 University Ave., Suite B. Registration includes the symposium, vendor mall, snacks, beverages, lunch and handouts. Vendors include from a variety of local and home based businesses with plants, fall bulbs, crafts and gifts for the holiday season.
For more information, go to www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk/ or call 234-6811.
Eagles Club
to hold lunch
WATERLOO – The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 202 E. First St., will have a soup and salad luncheon on Thursday, beginning at 11 a.m.
People should use the First Street entrance.
Carry-out meals will be available; call 234-9369. The public is welcome.
Lions Club will
serve breakfast
NEW HARTFORD -- A New Hartford Lions Club omelet and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is set for 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the New Hartford Community Building.
A bake sale also will benefit the New Hartford Women's Club.
Church to hold
soup supper
DIKE — The Dike United Methodist Church will host a soup supper and bake sale from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, 439 Church St.
There will be chicken noodle soup, chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, dessert and a beverage. Donations will be accepted.
Bake sale items also will be available. For more information, call 989-2535.
Moose Lodge
plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
An all-you-can-eat fish and salad bar is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
An omelet and waffle breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Tacos will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. A spaghetti dinner is planned at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23.
Broasted chicken baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24.
Craft sale set
for Saturday
ELK RUN HEIGHTS -- A craft sale is planned for Saturday at the Elk Run community room at 504 Lafayette Road.
Sale hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Diner helps
with coat drive
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Raising Cane restaurant is collecting new and gently used winter coats this month to be donated to those in need at House of Hope in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area.
People who donate coats will receive a free combo of equal or lesser value with the purchase of another combo.
The restaurant is at Iowa Highway 58 and Viking Road.
West High music
hosts can drive
WATERLOO — The West High School vocal music department will have its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic, and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles. Funds raised each month support the West vocal music department.
