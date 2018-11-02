Embroiderers meet Monday
WATERLOO — The Prairie Rose Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Zion Center for Faith, 1712 W. Fourth St.
Theme for the year, “Button, Button, Who’s got the button?” will continue.
Check the EGA website for more information or call 240-6259.
Author to speak about new book
GRUNDY CENTER — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at the Grundy Center Public Library at 2:30 p.m. Monday, and at the Waterloo Public Library on the same day at 6 p.m. about her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa during World War II.”
About 25,000 German, Italian and Japanese prisoners spent time in Iowa during the war. They worked on farms, canning factories and other types of work, helping to replace the labor lost when the men went to war.
McCann was able to speak with people who worked with the POWs, had them work on their farms, or got to know them.
Waverly cafe open Tuesday
WAVERLY — The 506 Café will open 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waverly Senior Center.
Turkey casserole, corn chowder soup, salad and assorted pies are on the menu.
Friends of the Family will join the Waverly Senior Center’s volunteers again this month to work the lunch event and share proceeds to support both organizations.
The 506 Café is open to the public on the first Tuesday of the month at the Waverly Senior Center. Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out. For $10, one can enjoy a home-cooked meal, including drinks and dessert, with all profits going to support Friend of the Family, serving victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and the Waverly Senior Center, serving area senior citizens.
Lunch reservations are not required, but help in planning. Call 352-5678 for more information.
Student-run play set at Wartburg
WAVERLY — The Wartburg Players, a student-run theater organization, will perform “The Man from Earth” on Nov. 9 and 10.
The shows begin nightly at 7:30 p.m. in McCaskey Lyceum.
“The Man from Earth” follows John Oldman, a departing university professor, who claims to have lived for more than 14,000 years. This time, instead of moving on quietly before others can notice he is not aging, Oldman decides to tell his friends why he is leaving, turning his impromptu farewell party into an interrogation.
Veterans Day open house set
HUDSON — There will be a Veterans Day open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Hudson AMVETS Hall, 123 Eldora Road.
Lunch will be served.
