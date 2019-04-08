Legion plans
week’s events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
The kitchen is open from 5 to 7 p.m. today, and bingo is planned from 6:15 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served.
Hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken sandwiches will be served starting at noon Wednesday.
A Sons meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. There’s a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 14.
Woodworkers
meet Tuesday
WATERLOO -- The Cedar Valley Woodworkers will meet Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
A business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., the program speaker is Joan Overhouse on "Pyrography -- Artistic & Geometric Designs in Wood."
Guests and woodworkers at all skill levels are welcome. For more information call President Steve Crouse, (319) 230-3447.
Fish fry set
in Fairbank
FAIRBANK -- The Immaculate Conception Church fish fry is planned for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the IC parish center.
The menu will include Alaskan pollock, baked potatoes, french fries, Ted's taters, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls, desserts, coffee and lemonade.
Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-10, and 5 and younger are free. Carry-outs are available.
There will be 50/50 raffles and door prizes. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Historical group
hosts breakfast
INDEPENDENCE -- The Littleton and Chatham Historical Society will host an egg, pancake and sausage breakfast and raffle from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the society, 601 State St., Independence, across from the Littleton Lounge.
The meal with fruit, baked items and beverages is a free-will donation to benefit the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society museum. For more information or to purchase raffle tickets call (319) 415-1175 or email tonybengston@yahoo.com.
Moose Lodge
plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned this week.
Cheeseburger baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a fish and salad bar from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday.
The Boy Scouts will serve a pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon April 14.
Kiwanis club
meets Tuesday
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon Tuesday.
David Marvitz will give a photographic tour of Waterloo.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. People are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.
Quota schedules
volunteer dates
WATERLOO -- Members of Quota Club will volunteer at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St., at several upcoming dates.
They include Tuesday and April 25, May 7 and 14, and June 13 and 25 from 5 to 7 p.m.
All are welcome to join Quota members.
For more information, go to waterlooquota.com.
Women's group
hosts luncheon
PARKERSBURG -- The Women' s Connection will host a special luncheon at 12:30 p.m. April 15 at the Parkersburg United Methodist Church on Florence Street.
Motivational speaker is Jane E. Shroyer from Ottumwa on "Making Lemons from the Lemons of Life."
Women’s Connection is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries. Call Freida, (319) 346-1060, by Friday for reservations.
Lions to hold
fish fry Friday
NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford Lions will have an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the New Hartford Community Building.
Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12.
