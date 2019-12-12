Civil War group plans meeting
WATERLOO – The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will meet Dec. 19 at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 104 W. Fifth St.
The annual show and tell program will start at 7 p.m. A brief business meeting will be held before the members’ talk about Civil War related collectibles and artifacts that members have recently acquired. Some will tell of travels and experiences at battlefields, parks and museums.
For more information, go to www.cvcwrt.org.
Food giveaway set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — The Apostolic Pentecostal Church will host a free food pantry distribution from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1645 Downing Ave., open to the public.
It is affiliated with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
New Horizons band to play
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s New Horizons Band will perform a winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus.
The band will present a variety of musical selections including a special performance with members of the UNI trombone studio, and a variety of other band favorites. UNI School of Music students will play in the lobby before the concert.
The New Horizons Band is sponsored by the UNI School of Music and the UNI Community Music School. The group includes 90 musicians who range in age from 50-100 years old, with various musical backgrounds who travel across Iowa to rehearse and perform. Diana Blake, retired music educator and director of the New Horizons Band, said new members are welcome to join the group.
