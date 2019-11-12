Allison Lions plan fish fry
ALLISON — The Allison Lions Club is sponsoring a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Allison AMVETS, 718 Ninth St.
The menu includes fish, baked potato, coleslaw, baked beans, buns and a drink.
There will be a free will donation with profits to support local eye screenings for all pre-school children, local scholarships, and State Lions Foundation Programs that support the blind and deaf people of Iowa.
Carry-outs are welcome.
McCann to speak in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak about her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa,” at the Clarksville Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Everyone is welcome.
McCann has had 12 books published by Tandem Publishing Group of Des Moines.
Organist to play at Bach’s Lunch
WAVERLY — Marilyn Schempp will be the featured organist at Wartburg College’s Bach’s Lunch organ recital series Friday.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Schempp in the Chapel Commons.
Schempp teaches organ and piano and is the chapel organist at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D. In addition to providing private piano lessons, Schempp has served as organist at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and First United Methodist, both in Sioux Falls.
Her program will feature pieces from Louis and Francois Couperin, brothers from one of the most prolific families in French music during the Baroque era. She also will play Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Toccata, Adagio, and Fugue,” “Praise and Thanksgiving” by Paul Manz and “Toccata on Kremser” by Willem van Twillert.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by Wednesday by contacting the music office at 352-8300. The series will continue Feb. 14, March 13 and April 3.
Autograph, card show set Sunday
WATERLOO — The Pinstripe Faithful annual autograph and card show will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Sunday at Electric Park Ballroom.
Special guests will be Iowa native Stan Bahnsen and Cedar Falls’ Matt Wagner.
Bahnsen was 1968 AL rookie of the year; signing time will be 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wagner, a former MLB pitcher, was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in 1994; he will appear from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Lions Club will serve breakfast
NEW HARTFORD — A New Hartford Lions Club omelet and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast is set for 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the New Hartford Community Center.
A bake sale also will benefit the New Hartford Beaver Creek Days.
Vaping topic of speaker series
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer the monthly Speakers Series on Nov. 19.
The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Amanda Ramthun, community health specialist, will present “Vaping: What You Need to Know.” Electronic nicotine delivery systems such as e-cigarettes, JUULs, vapes and others are becoming increasingly popular – especially among youth and the young adult population.
The event is free and open to all. Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance.
