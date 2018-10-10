Talk to focus on orphan trains
WAVERLY — Dennis Wilson speak on the history of the orphan trains at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Waverly Senior Center.
Wilson is a retired Canadian Pacific Railway conductor.
The orphan trains moved more than 250,000 orphaned, half-orphaned,
neglected or abused children between 1854 and 1929.
West High can drive set
WATERLOO — The West High School vocal music department will have its monthly redeemable can drive from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baltimore Street entrance of the West parking lot.
Students will be outside to remove five-cent refundable glass, plastic and aluminum beverage containers from vehicles.
Money raised each month supports the school vocal music department.
The free event is hosted by the center at 506 E. Bremer Ave.
Music jam Sunday in CF
CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, in the 500 block of Main Street.
Everyone is welcome.
