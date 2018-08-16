White clover drive slated
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 will have the annual White Clover Drive on Friday and Saturday.
Volunteers will be at various Cedar Falls locations handing out the symbolic “Remember Me” white clovers.
ATV youth safety training slated
MANCHESTER — There will be an ATV youth safety training course at 9 a.m. Saturday at Bailys Ford County Park, south of Manchester on County Road D5X.
ATV riders between the ages of 12 and 17 are eligible to attend if they have taken and passed an ATV education course and can present an education certificate when riding on public land, ice and designated trails and riding areas.
Participants who complete the safety training course will be given the Iowa DNR Youth Safety Certification.
There will be a classroom and riding component to the class and will last from 4 to 6 hours. The safety classes are taught by DNR-certified ATV education instructors.
Cost is $25; lunch will be provided. To sign up, call Jim Willey at (563) 920-0911.
Support group meets Monday
WATERLOO — A pulmonary support group for individuals with lung disease (COPD, asthma, fibrosis, emphysema, etc.) will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, room 6 on the first floor.
A speaker from UnityPoint Medical Equipment Store will talk about oxygen, BIPAP and their services, followed by time for questions.
The group meets the third Monday of each month. People should use Entrance 2 off West Dale Street and watch for signs for directions to meeting room 6. Contact Aleshia at 235-3911 with questions.
Horse program set at Ingawanis
WAVERLY — A “Wrangler” open house will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25 for the Ingawanis Horse Program at 2482 Grand Ave.
The horse program at Ingawanis Adventure Base will offer arena rides for $5, trail rides for $10, as well as games and food for the general public.
People must be 10 or older for trail rides, and all riders must be fewer than 250 pounds. Riders should wear long pants and closed-toe shoes.
People also can book rides and birthday parties with the horse program at 234-2867. Volunteers run the program, and all fees help care for the horses.
Blood drive set in Tama
TAMA — A Tama and Toledo blood drive is planned for 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tama Civic Center, 305 Siegel.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Rendezvous Days fundraiser slated
FORT ATKINSON — There will be a pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser for Fort Atkinson Rendezvous Days from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the Fort Atkinson Community Center.
Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for 10 years and younger.
There also is a Poker Run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Charge is $10 per hand with a 25 percent payback, and there will be 50/50 raffle tickets and door prizes.
Contact Jay Schwamman at (563) 380-9997 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.