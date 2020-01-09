Osage ‘Messiah’ event canceled
OSAGE – An unforeseen conflict with the performance date has prompted the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County to cancel its “Messiah” production this year.
The council extends its apologies for any confusion caused by an earlier announcement.
The council will revisit plans for a new production in 2021.
Forest bathing topic of talk
CEDAR FALLS — The January meeting of the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Main streets.
The featured presenter is Dr. Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, on “The Art of Shinrin-Yoku or Japanese Forest Bathing: An Invitation to Mindfulness in Nature.”
She will share her personal journey that led her from conventional medicine to a practice of integrative medicine, herbal medicine and forest therapy. She is the author of “The Outdoor Adventurer’s Guide to Forest Bathing: Using Shinrin-Yoku to Hike, Bike, Paddle, and Climb Your Way to Health and Happiness.”
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Weight loss class set
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host a “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right for Me?” presentation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
Dr. J. Matthew Glascock, WHC General Surgery Clinic, will present.
This event is free and open to all. Registration is requested at 352-8033.
Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
Blood drive set in Waterloo
WATERLOO – Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1555 W. Ridgeway Ave., will host a community blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 13.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Food program event slated
CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa Local Food Program in partnership with Iowa State University Outreach and Extension will host a “Buy Fresh Buy Local” directory and networking event at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
The directory features more than 100 local producers. The event is aimed at local food producers looking to meet businesses interested in purchasing products, restaurants, caterers grocery stores, schools or institutions looking to buy fresh and buy local.
RSVP to unilocalfood@gmail.com. For more information, go to ceee.uni.edu/localfood.
Coin Club hosts meeting, auction
WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will have its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.
After the business meeting and election of officers, an auction will be held. Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots if they wish. Register at the front table.
Dues should be paid this month or next. For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.
