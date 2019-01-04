Try 1 month for 99¢

Church group to discuss film

CEDAR FALLS — The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church “Film: Talk” January selection is “Tsotsi.”

The discussion will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in St. Luke’s Will Hall, 2410 Melrose Drive.

Participants should view the movie on their own prior to the discussion.

“Tsotsi,” which means “thug,” is set in Soweto, South Africa, and won the best foreign film Oscar in 2006.

It is R-rated and is available on Amazon Prime for $1.99 rental.

Historical group hosts speaker

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Historical Society will sponsor a program by Professor Kenneth Lyftogt from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

Lyftogt will present “Cedar Falls: The River and Railroad, Great Celebrations.”

The material is drawn from his book, “From Blue Mills to Columbia: Cedar Falls and the Civil War.”

Lyftogt is a professor in the humanities department at the University of Northern Iowa.

Legion hosts fish fry Friday

WATERLOO — The American Legion will host a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pepper is also planned for 10 a.m.

Embroiderers to meet Monday

WATERLOO — The Prairie Rose Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Zion Center for Faith, 1712 W. Fourth St.

Theme for the year is “Button, Button, Who’s got the button?”

Bring projects for show and tell. Members will create buttons in the styles of days past.

Guests are welcome to come for a meeting. For more information, go to prairieroseega.wordpress.com or call Dee, 240-6259.

Coin Club hosts meeting, auction

WATERLOO — The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in the Schoitz Room II.

The monthly auction will take place after the business meeting. Visitors are welcome and may bid on auction lots. Register at the front table.

For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.

Support groups set in Waverly

WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host two upcoming support groups.

An Alzheimer’s/dementia music therapy and caregiver support group is set for 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Rathe Family Conference Room, near cafeteria (Orange Lot/Entrance). Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed.

There will be a Parkinson’s caregiver and support group from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 12 at the Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Jenn Wolff with Taylor Physical & Occupational Therapy will present “PD 101: What to Expect During the Early, Middle and Late Stages.”

Blood drive set in Sumner

SUMNER — There will be a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Sumner American Legion Hall, 113 E. First St.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

