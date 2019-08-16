Waterloo woman
wins pickle prize
WATERLOO -- Michelle Westphal of Waterloo won first and second places overall and a total of $150 in cash awards in the Famous Dave's Canned Pickles competition at the Iowa State Fair.
Westphal was recognized for cucumber pickles, sour and sweet, asparagus pickles, beet and carrot pickles, dilled green or yellow beans, pickled green tomatoes, hot peppers and mild to medium peppers and fruit pickles.
In addition, Barb Lyman-Kluck of Cedar Falls placed first in the whole beet pickles category.
Field day, ride
set at hops field
CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls Hops Co. is partnering with SingleSpeed for a field day on Aug. 24.
Participants can visit Cedar Falls Hops Co. from 10 a.m. to noon to see the summer hops fields and have the opportunity to learn about harvesting hops on this expanding farm.
An optional bicycle ride leaves from the Cedar Falls SingleSpeed tap room to the hop fields, beginning at 9 a.m.
The event is free, but registration is available through the brewery's website.
Lions Club
meets Tuesday
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Lions Club will hear from Cedar Falls city officials on the implementation of the latest downtown parking study at the noon meeting Monday at the Windridge Complex on the Western Home Communities south campus.
Guests are always welcome at the Lions Club meetings.
You have free articles remaining.
Call Lion Roy Justis at 321-2048 for more details.
Blood drive
set in Waterloo
WATERLOO -- Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23.
Donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card as a thank you.
For an appointment, go to rcblood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
Coding camps
set for kids
WATERLOO -- Kids and teens in Black Hawk County will join more than 150,000 children across the country in leading the 12th annual 4-H National Youth Science Day challenge throughout the month of October.
This year’s challenge, Game Changers, teaches young people coding skills through three hands-on activities.
Black Hawk County Extension and Outreach will host more than 30 4-H NYSD events featuring the Game Changers challenge, with kits at partnering organizations. The Donaldson Foundation has donated 35 kits to Black Hawk County 4-H.
Game Changers is perfect for first-time and beginner coders, ages 8 to 14.
For more information, contact Emily Damro at 234-6811 or emilyrs@iastate.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.