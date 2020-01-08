Civil War group plans meeting
WATERLOO – The Cedar Valley Civil War Roundtable will meet Jan. 16 in the Events Center at Landmark Commons, 1400 Maxhelen Blvd.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m.
John Skaar will give a program on his great-great-grandfather Knute Olson Melby and his service in Company I of the 22nd Wisconsin Infantry.
Melby survived two captures by the Confederate Army and saw action in the battles of Resaca, Lost Mountain, Kennesaw Mountain, the Siege of Atlanta, Sherman’s March to the Sea, the campaign of the Carolinas, the Battle of Bentonville, and the surrender of the Confederate army. After the war, he was one of the first settlers in Grant County in Minnesota.
Skaar spent 20 years in the Iowa National Guard. After retiring from the guard, he was a supervisor with the Iowa State Patrol.
Roundtable meetings are open to anyone interested in the American Civil War. For further information, go to http://www.cvcwrt.org.
Singers sought for ‘Messiah’
OSAGE — Singers in north Iowa and southeastern Minnesota are invited to sing Handel’s “Messiah” on March 22 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
The performance, sponsored by the Fine Arts Council of Mitchell County, will feature 10 choruses and 10 solos from the famous oratorio. The event will be accompanied by organ and chamber orchestra.
Mary Swenson will serve as choral director. Rehearsals begin at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the church, 218 S. 12th St., and will continue on each of the following Sundays until the performance.
Chorus members should bring their own music; books will be available for purchase at rehearsals. Soloists will be chosen by audition. For more information, email sonoswen@osage.net.
Country jam set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday with classic country music at the Cedar Falls Community Center in the 500 block of Main Street.
Everyone is welcome.
