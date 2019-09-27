Church service set at CF park
CEDAR FALLS — A community church service is planned at 6 p.m. today at Cedar Falls’ Pfeiffer Park.
The “Psalm 94:16 Prayer Meeting” is organized by the Rev. Sam Jones from Faith Baptist Church in Hudson and the Rev. Christian Shields of Life Church in Cedar Rapids.
Meals to be sold at Mount Carmel
WATERLOO — Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 805 Adams St., will be selling food on the grounds on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. until sold out.
The menu includes barbecued ribs, polish sausage and fried catfish sandwiches ($8) and dinners ($10).
For more information, call the church at 233-9482.
Organ concert set in Clermont
CLERMONT — The next performance in the annual Union Sunday School Concert Series at 2:30 p.m. Sunday will feature Randall Harlow and Mariko Morita, professors at the University of Northern Iowa.
Harlow has performed across the United States and around the world, most recently on the new Klais organ at the University of Iowa and at the church of St. Eustache in Paris, the largest organ in France.
Morita is a native of Japan who began studying organ at 4 years old. Like Harlow, she has studied and performed around the world. She’s a visiting professor at Texas A&M International University.
Now in its 39th year, the concert series features performances by trained musicians on the largest Kimball pipe organ in the United States.
Following the concert, the Clermont Historical Society will provide refreshments at the Clermont Opera House, a block from the Union Sunday School. The concert and tea are free.
Pet blessing set at Zion Church
WATERLOO — Zion Lutheran Church will be having a special Outdoor Pet Blessing service at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in their backyard at 810 Kimball Ave.
Many ELCA congregations celebrate God’s creations and the legacy of St. Francis by holding pet blessing services for the community around this time of the year.
Zion Lutheran will welcome service animals, pets, domesticated animals, wild animals, pets in shelters, bugs or creatures that fly, crawl, run or swim. Those who can’t bring their pets may bring a photo to have it blessed.
Album release party tonight
WATERLOO — The singing duo Switchback will be presenting an album release concert at the Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke St., today.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door.
Garage sales event slated
JANESVILLE — Citywide garage sales in Janesville will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
A list of sales will be available at www.janesville.lib.ia.us. Watch for balloons.
The event is sponsored by the Janesville Public Library.
