Waterloo Eagles
to host fish fry
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Eagles will host a fish fry from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at 202 E. First St.
The menu includes all-you-can-eat battered cod with fries, coleslaw and dessert. Cost is $10 per person, and there will be karaoke in the bar from 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Grace Reformed
sets Easter play
WATERLOO -- Grace Reformed Church of Waterloo, 520 Maxwell St., will present an Easter drama, "Lamb of God," at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Good Friday and Holy Saturday evenings.
It's an exciting interpretation of the Easter story.
A nursery is provided. Admission is free, but donations will be received. Go to www.gracereformedchuch.com or call 233-4341 for more information.
AMVETS host
meal, egg hunt
EVANSDALE -- Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 will serve a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, there will be an Easter egg hunt at 4 p.m. An open house will follow at 5 p.m., with food, raffles and karaoke starting at 7 p.m.
Everyone is welcome.
Lions Club hosts
prison inmate
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Lions Club will meet at noon Monday for a program from former prison inmate Mark Louviere.
Prison life and the need for prison reform legislation is the topic.
Cedar Falls Lions meetings are at the Windridge Building on the Western Home Communities south campus in Cedar Falls and are open to guests.
Contact Rick Congdon for details at 240-1154.
