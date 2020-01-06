{{featured_button_text}}
Noon Kiwanis meets Tuesday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet for a noon luncheon Tuesday at the Elks Lodge.

Gina Lambrecht will speak on the Pathway of Hope program.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.

Blood drive set in Dunkerton

DUNKERTON — The Dunkerton Community Hall, 115 W. Main St., will have a blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

