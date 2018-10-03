WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge at 6636 La Porte Road, is offering several events this week.
Tenderloin basket will be available from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. There will be an all-you-can-eat fish and salad bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with karaoke from 7 to 10 p.m.
Sirloin steak night is set for Saturday, and an omelet/waffle breakfast will be served from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Math learning event planned
WAVERLY — Larry Leutzinger, a mathematics education professor emeritus at the University of Northern Iowa, will talk numbers at Wartburg College’s Keep on Learning community education series, beginning Thursday.
Leutzinger will lead “Making Math Meaningful” participants through thought-provoking activities that will help “make math make sense.”
Classes continue Oct. 11 and 25 and Nov. 1 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $35 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.
The series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Relations Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call 352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.
Eagles coming events slated
WATERLOO — Fraternal Order of Eagles events for the upcoming week:
Practice for REAC Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. today, followed by Auxiliary officers meeting at 6 p.m. and regular meeting at 7 p.m. The club will be serving maidrites at 6 p.m.
Burger baskets will be offered from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, with music by Front Street from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday includes Waterloo hosting State REAC Conference, and the Iowa vs. Minnesota game in social room at 2:30 p.m. Bring something to share; theme is Tex Mex.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.