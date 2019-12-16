Noon Kiwanis meets Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet for a noon luncheon Tuesday at the Elks Lodge.
A choral group from East High School will perform Christmas music.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Church serves holiday meal
WATERLOO — First United Methodist Church, Fourth and Randolph St., will host a neighborhood meal from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
This is a special Christmas meal with turkey and all the trimmings and Christmas music. Everyone is welcome.
Santa to visit Woodstock Road
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley community is welcome to join Woodstock Road in Waterloo to enjoy its holiday lighting, as well as greeting Santa Claus and his sleigh.
Santa will be on the street to meet and greet from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23.
Soul Sherpa to play concert
WATERLOO—The West High School jazz band is having a concert on 7 p.m. Thursday at West. The soul/funk band Soul Sherpa will perform with the West jazz band students.
The West jazz band is also collaborating with West High School choir, orchestra and the visual arts departments. West High band director Luke Sanders arranged for Soul Sherpa to perform with West students because one of the department/district music philosophies is to encourage students to continue with music beyond high school. This ensemble gives students an avenue to see real-life musicians who did not all attend college for music but are still active in playing and supporting live music today.
Some members from Soul Sherpa will be hosting clinics and preparing for the concert with the students.
Salvation Army to host dinner
WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will host the free annual Community Christmas Meal on Friday.
The meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the organization’s main building at 89 Franklin St.
Doors will open at 11:15 a.m.
A complete homemade meal will include ham, roast beef with sweet potatoes, mash potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, rolls and dessert. Beverages will include water, lemonade, coffee and milk. Also, all meal attendees will be provided a Christmas gift.
Volunteers help prepare and serve around 200 people, according to the Salvation Army.
Sullivan VFW sets events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.
Doors open 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Tuesday $6 meal includes smothered pork chops with potatoes, corn, dinner roll and dessert, starting at 5 p.m. On Wednesday everyone is invited to play pool games for free.
Thursday bingo and snacks will be 5 to 7 p.m.
The Karaoke Christmas party will be Friday. There will be snacks, drink specials and a raffle. The Ugly Christmas Sweater contest is set for 10 p.m. The party is from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday is games day with snacks. More card players will be welcomed for Sunday pepper tournament from 2 to 4 p.m.
