Embroiderers meet Monday
WATERLOO — Prairie Rose Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Zion Center for Faith, 1712 W. Fourth St.
Theme for the year is “Button, Button, Who’s got the button?” People should bring show-and-tell items.
Check the EGA website for more information or call Dee at 240-6259.
WHC schedules
support groups
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host several upcoming support groups.
A “Healthy You” weight-loss support group will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.
An Alzheimer’s/dementia music therapy and caregiver support group will meet from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
And from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, there will be a breastfeeding support group meeting.
CF businesses set fundraiser
CEDAR FALLS — As part of the Cedar Falls Downtown District Love Rocks campaign, local businesses will donate a portion of proceeds from Thursday-April 6 to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Black Hawk County.
Businesses participating include Vintage Iron, Peekaboo Baby, Spotlight and Mountain Man Nut & Fruit Co.
Vintage Iron will kick off the fundraiser Thursday, with an open house from 5-7 p.m. On April 6 a volunteer will sell Pure Vida bracelets and grab bags as an additional fundraiser.
The businesses are hoping to create a HOPE chain connecting the four businesses.
People can make a donation, write their loved ones name on the rubber bracelet to be displayed in the store they purchased it at with the hope to connect them all on the last day of this event.
Author to speak at Barn Happy
CEDAR FALLS — Linda Betsinger McCann will participate in Barn Happy’s open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6.
Everyone is welcome, and there is no charge. There will be Iowa vendors and sample items.
She will sign copies of all her books, including the newest, “Prisoners of War in Iowa.”
Jazz Night set in Oelwein
OELWEIN — The second annual Hub City Jazz Night will be April 5 at the Oelwein Community Plaza.
The headlining band is the Cedar Wapsi Brothers, featuring brothers Cory and Travis McBride and Joe and Don Boyle.
The event is sponsored by the Oelwein Fine Arts Guild and the Oelwein Band Department.
Performances for the evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the Oelwein Middle School seventh-grade jazz band under the direction of Melissa Franzen, followed by the eighth-grade jazz band under the direction of Cory McBride. The high school jazz combo will follow. The Cedar Wapsi Brothers will perform from 7-10 p.m.
Concessions will be available at the event, with all proceeds going to the Oelwein Band Boosters organization to help the high school band travel to Florida next December.
Doors open at 5 p.m., and admission to the event will be $5 for adults and free for students.
