‘The Upside’ film talk topic
CEDAR FALLS — The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Film:Talk series is set for 1:30 p.m. Sunday with a discussion of “The Upside.”
The movie focuses on a recently paroled ex-convict striking up an unusual friendship with a quadriplegic billionaire. A 2017 release, it is rated pg-13. There are copies available at the Waterloo Public Library, Cedar Falls Public Library and other outlets.
The discussion is at St. Luke’s, 4210 Melrose Drive. All are welcome.
Parish offers Advent retreat
WATERLOO — “Let the Light Enter” is the theme for this year’s online Advent Retreat sponsored by the Catholic Parishes in Waterloo.
This year’s seven-day retreat features daily reflections and prayers focused on personal preparation for the celebration of Christmas.
Because the retreat is online, participants can access it whenever and wherever it is convenient for them, according to Dave Cushing, director of adult formation for the parishes.
The daily reflections in this year’s online address questions like: Do we find joy in our relationship with God? Do we listen to God’s call in our lives?
Registration is required for the retreat, which begins Sunday. A donation of $5 per household is requested.
For information and registration. call the Faith Formation Center at 233-0498 or go to https://waterloocatholics.org/online-advent-retreat.
Pregnancy loss service offered
You have free articles remaining.
WAVERLY – St. Andrew Episcopal Church will offer a worship space for comfort for those who have experienced a pregnancy loss for any reason. All are welcome to attend at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 717 W. Bremer Ave.
Child care is available. The service is offered in cooperation with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly.
Jubilee UMC sets dinner
WATERLOO — Jubilee UMC Resource Center at the corner of East Fourth and Newell streets will host a LeChristopher’s Southern cuisine dinner Sunday, beginning at noon.
Dishes are prepared by the food specialists at Jubilee. This month’s menu will feature some of these dishes: beef roast, fried chicken, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, salmon patties, cabbage, okra, pies and cakes. Salads and beverages are served with meals.
Cost of the meal is $15 for adults and $10 for children. For more information or take-out dinners, call 234-5307.
Women’s group hosts luncheon
DIKE — The Grundy Area Women’s Connection will host a “Songs in the Air” luncheon at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dike Community Building, 504 Main St.
Cost is $10, and all women are welcome.
Kaira Sargent will speak on “Finding Belonging in My Search for the Truth.” Music will be provided by the Dike-New Hartford school choir.
Reservations must be made by calling 345-2376. The event is hosted by Stonecroft Ministries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.