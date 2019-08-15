Appreciation day set at CF market
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Farmers Market will have its August customer appreciation day on Saturday.
The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and vendors will furnish free doughnut holes, lemonade and ice water while supplies last.
Vendors will have fresh vegetables, including beets, carrots, squash, onions, sweet corn, broccoli, cauliflower, cucumbers, eggplant, peppers, potatoes, tomatoes and more. Bakers will bring fresh breakfast items, including sweet rolls, muffins and scones, plus breads, cookies, pies, snacks and more.
The market also will have meat, eggs, honey, jewelry, crafts, hot food, popcorn, plants and flowers, and more.
The market is located on West Third and Clay streets by Overman Park on Saturdays through October.
Author to speak in New Hampton
NEW HAMPTON — The Carnegie Cultural Center on North Water Street is wrapping up a summer exhibit, “The Legacy of 6 on 6 Girls’ Basketball.”
Many Iowa women have shared their stories and added to the history being preserved by the University of Iowa Women’s Archives.
Brian J. Borland, author of “Maynard—8 Miles,” will give a talk at 5 p.m. Monday at the center, followed by a signing and Q & A after his presentation.
Those with a story to share involving the six-on-six game to share should call (641) 394-2354 or email info@carnegieculturalcenter.org.
Evansdale Riders to serve dinner
EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS Riders, Post 31, will host a steak and ham dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Box Canyon karaoke will follow. The evening is open to all.
