Blood drive set in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS — There will be an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. today at the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card as a thank you.
For an appointment, go to rcblood.org or call (800) 733-2767.
University cruise set for SundayWATERLOO — The 13th annual Rock 108 University Avenue Cruise is planned for Sunday, starting with a 5 p.m. show and shine at Cedar Falls Hy-Vee and Slumberland.
People can cruise University from 7 to 9 p.m. from Boulder Drive to Cedar Heights and back. Rock 108 will air live broadcast from 5 to 9 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Philanthropy day entries neededWATERLOO — The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Northeast Iowa Chapter, will host an awards luncheon Nov. 14 in honor of National Philanthropy Day.
The group is asking for nominations from the public for area leaders and volunteers.
Award categories include philanthropy, legacy, governance, community partnerships and youth.
Nominations are due Sept. 5. To nominate a person or group, go https://www.afpneia.org/national-philanthropy-day.html.
Hospital to host support groupsWAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host several upcoming support groups:
- Tuesday, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group. Led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed.
- Sept. 5, 1 to 2 p.m. – Breastfeeding Support Group. The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.