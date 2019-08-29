{{featured_button_text}}
Local News Forecast logo

Blood drive set in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — There will be an American Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. today at the Cedar Falls Public Library.

Donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card as a thank you.

For an appointment, go to rcblood.org or call (800) 733-2767.

University cruise set for SundayWATERLOO — The 13th annual Rock 108 University Avenue Cruise is planned for Sunday, starting with a 5 p.m. show and shine at Cedar Falls Hy-Vee and Slumberland.

People can cruise University from 7 to 9 p.m. from Boulder Drive to Cedar Heights and back. Rock 108 will air live broadcast from 5 to 9 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Philanthropy day entries neededWATERLOO — The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Northeast Iowa Chapter, will host an awards luncheon Nov. 14 in honor of National Philanthropy Day.

The group is asking for nominations from the public for area leaders and volunteers.

Award categories include philanthropy, legacy, governance, community partnerships and youth.

Nominations are due Sept. 5. To nominate a person or group, go https://www.afpneia.org/national-philanthropy-day.html.

Hospital to host support groupsWAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host several upcoming support groups:

  • Tuesday, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group. Led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist. No musical background is needed.
  • Sept. 5, 1 to 2 p.m. – Breastfeeding Support Group. The group is offered to families with any age breastfeeding child and strives to help mothers and babies learn from other moms.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments