Girls Scouts sell cookies outside

WATERLOO — On Saturday, area Girl Scouts will take their “Walking Cookie Booths” around town to sell cookies and work toward their goals.

Girls will meet at the Girl Scout Leadership Center in Waterloo to plan their day and have some doughnuts before going into neighborhoods to sell cookies.

Waterloo Eagles host tournament

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Eagles, 202 E. First St., will host their weekly pepper tournament Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.

Cost is $4 per player. The public is welcome.

Embroiderers meet Monday

WATERLOO — Prairie Rose Chapter of the Embroiderer’s Guild of America will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Zion Center for Faith, 1712 W. Fourth St.

Theme for the year is “Button, Button, Who’s got the button?” Bring show and tell.

Check the EGA website for more information on the organization, or call Dee at 240-6259.

