Country jam Sunday in CF
CEDAR FALLS — The Country Good Timers will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, with classic country music to dance to and enjoy, at the Cedar Falls Community Center, in the 500 block of Main Street.
Everyone is welcome.
Quota Club sets volunteer dates
WATERLOO — Members of the Quota Club will volunteer at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, 1605 Lafayette St., from 5 to 7 p.m. May 14, June 13 and June 27.
Everyone is welcome to participate; ask for Marge.
For more information, go to waterlooquota.com.
MS Society sets group meeting
WATERLOO — The Waterloo/Cedar Falls chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will have a support group meeting from 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 16 at the Highway 63 Diner, 3030 Marnie Ave.
Everyone is responsible for the cost of their own meal. RSVPs are needed for this event. Call 235-8946 by May 15.
All patients, families, and anyone interested in learning more about multiple sclerosis is encouraged to attend.
For more information and to RSVP call Shirl at 235-8946.
Humane Society event May 19
WATERLOO — The Cedar Bend Humane Society Adoption Center will offer a low-cost, low-income vaccination clinic May 19.
Cat vaccinations will run from 9 to 11 a.m., and dog vaccinations will run from 1 to 4 p.m.
Microchipping, stool sample for intestinal parasite testing, and heartworm tests will also be offered at a discounted rate.
Pets must be 4 months or older to participate. No appointment is necessary.
AAUW sale set May 17-18
CEDAR FALLS — AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo branch will sponsor a plant and garage sale for its May meeting from noon to 6 p.m. May 17 and 8 a.m. to noon May 18 at 3819 S Main St.,
The sale will benefit the Transition Scholarship, awarded to one or more non-traditional female students attending Hawkeye Community College who will enroll at at the University of Northern Iowa in the fall.
For more information about the scholarship, go to http://cedarfalls-ia.aauw.net.
Cooking Camp at Hy-Vee
WATERLOO — A Rainbow Dippers Cooking Camp is planned for 9 a.m. to noon June 25 at the Ansborough Hy-Vee club room.
The cooking camp is designed to help school-age children enjoy eating fruits and vegetables.
Register and prepay at the customer service desk or call (319) 233-3266.
