Noon Kiwanis meets Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Miranda Krackle with Allen Child Protection Services will speak.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
VFW plans weekly events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.
Meal choices for Tuesday are grilled-to-order $5 burger or brat, $6 chicken breast from 5 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday is free pool day, and Thursday includes bingo and snacks from 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday special is chili dog and chips for $3.50. Casey’s Music to Go will provide karaoke from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday offers games and snacks. A Sunday pepper tournament runs from 2 to 4 p.m.
Legion hosts weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
Burger or tenderloin baskets will be served from noon 7 p.m. today.
Bingo is planned at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, with food served. A grill-out will start at noon Wednesday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Free meal set at First Baptist
WATERLOO — First Baptist Church, West Fourth and Baltimore streets, will host a free community meal from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The church’s free meals take place the last Wednesday of each month.
You have free articles remaining.
Parking is available in the church parking lot. For more information, call 234-1537.
Moose Lodge plans events
WASHBURN — The Moose Lodge, at 6636 La Porte Road, has several events planned.
Taco Tuesday is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and a surprise supper on the menu at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Cheeseburger baskets are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
A breakfast buffet is planned from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Hansen’s Dairy dinner slated
HUDSON — Hansen’s Dairy will host the Family Dinner Tour, a farm-to-table experience, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hansen’s Dairy Tour Center, 8461 Lincoln Road.
The hands-on farm tour will explain how Hansen’s Dairy milk and beef get from the cow to the table. Following the tour, a locally sourced, family friendly meal will be served at the Tour Center.
Participants will make their own butter, then enjoy it on homemade bread for the appetizer. The main menu features Hansen’s Wagyu-Holstein hamburgers, cheese curds, local produce and ice cream sandwiches. Owners of Saticoy Depot Bakery will be the chefs for the night.
Cost is $29.95 for ages 9 and up; 8 and younger are free. Price includes tour and meal. Tickets can be purchased online at hansendairy.com or by calling Jordan Hansen at 988-9834.
Tractor ride tours NE Iowa
CLERMONT — The Classic Tractors’ 15th annual Spring Ride is planned for Saturday. Registration is from 7 to 8:15 a.m. at the Clermont City Park with coffee and doughnuts.
The 50-mile ride will leave at 8:30 a.m. from Clermont City Park, 505 Larrabee St., go to Wadena for morning break, then Volga City Park for a catered lunch, with a cost around $8. Then the ride goes to Osborne, Clayton County’s Conservation Center near Elkader. The ride returns to Clermont via Elkader and Elgin.
People who don’t have tractors can ride in the 20-passenger covered shuttle; call Denny Wilkins at (563) 379-0817 or Jan Bear at (563) 380-7600 to reserve a seat. Special rates are available for families and tractors with wagons.
Proceeds will go to local food pantries, the NICC Student Crisis Fund, and historic preservation and community betterment projects.
Classic Tractors is a nonprofit corporation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.