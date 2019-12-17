{{featured_button_text}}
Donation drive benefits school

WATERLOO — Royal Legacy Christian Academy will have a donation and items needed drive from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at 620 W. Fifth St.

Items needed include liquid soap refill, paper plates, healthy snacks, dry-erase markers, facial tissue, ice melt, sand, technology such as laptops, projectors with document cameras, daycare educational and play items, small tables, and monetary donations.

Items can be brought to the Randolph Street entrance.

Waverly AMVETS to host party

WAVERLY — The Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary Post 79 will host an hors d’oeuvres party at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.

Bring a dish to share. The party is open to the public.

No December meal at church

WATERLOO — The regular free community meal at Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., will not take place this month because of the holidays.

The meal will return next month.

Cooking class set for kids

CEDAR FALLS — A “Cooking with Kids: Soup’s On” Blue Zones cooking class with Luann Alemao will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 28 at the UnityPoint Health teaching kitchen, 5100 Prairie Parkway.

Kids age 6 and up and their favorite adult have an opportunity to learn together in the kitchen. Manners, food safety and food prep techniques will be included.

Register by Dec. 26 at www.laanda.com.

Blood drive set in New Hampton

NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton Community Center, 112 E. Spring St., will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 24.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

