World's Window
shows dad items
CEDAR FALLS -- World’s Window will feature a Father’s Day display through June 16 with items for fathers made by fathers from around the world.
There will also be stories related to the artisans represented and information about how Father’s Day is celebrated worldwide.
World's Window is at 214 Main St.
Coin Club hosts
auction, meeting
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Coin Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St., in Schoitz Room III.
After the business meeting, members will have the monthly auction. Visitors are welcome and may bid on the auction lots if they wish.
Register at the front table. For more information and an auction list, go to www.w-cfcoinclub.com.
Hog roast set
at CF AMVETS
CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 will have a hog roast on June 15.
Serving starts at 5:30 p.m., and cost is $10 per person.
The evening also includes a bags tournament, 49er Riders event and a band playing 1950s and '60s and country music.
All are welcome.
Speaker Series
set in Waverly
You have free articles remaining.
WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will offer the monthly Speakers Series June 18.
The event will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Joe Kohls, WHC Medical Social Worker, will present “What Is Advanced Care Planning and Why Is It Important?”
This event is free and open to all. Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up.
Hudson fan
earns UNI grant
HUDSON — Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield is awarding communities in Iowa and South Dakota funds ranging between $14,000 and $18,000 as part of its 3-Point Play program.
Throughout the 2018-19 college football and basketball seasons, each time a successful field goal was kicked or 3-point basket was made during a game, area sports fans were encouraged to nominate their Iowa or South Dakota hometown for a chance to win.
A fan from Hudson earned a grant of $17,740 for the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.
Splash Dash 5K
set in Shell Rock
SHELL ROCK — The Diving for Dollars Campaign will host the 2019 Splash Dash 5K over the community’s annual Fourth of July celebration.
On June 29, the Splash Dash 5K will start at 7 a.m. at McCague Park.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the first male and female overall, and medals will be awarded to the first- through third-place runners in each age group. Participants can register at https://sites.google.com/view/diving-for-dollars or pick up a registration form at the Shell Rock City Hall.
Those whose registrations are received on or before June 14 will receive a complimentary Splash Dash T-shirt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.