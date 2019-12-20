Eagles host hypnotist
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Eagles will present comedy hypnotist Terry Stokes Jr. on Saturday at 202 E. First St.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the comedy hypnosis show starts at 7 p.m.
For tickets, call 230-0710.
Christmas event set at Trinity
CHARLES CITY — Trinity United Methodist Church, 601 Milwaukee, will host “The Very Last Very Chippy Christmas” this weekend.
Shows are set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
The holiday tradition began in 1998, a collaboration between Chippy the Church Chimp and the Rev. Steve Hansen.
Christmas play set in Waterloo
WATERLOO — Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church will host the second annual Christmas play, “Making It Home for Christmas,” on Saturday.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m., and the play begins at 5 p.m.
The play is written, produced and directed by Chiquita Loveless, who is the associate director of military and veteran student services at the University of Northern Iowa.
The cast and crew include members of Mount Carmel and of various churches across the Cedar Valley.
Everyone is welcome to this free family event.
Call the church at 233-9482 for more information.
