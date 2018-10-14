Discussion set at CF library
WATERLOO — “We Need to Talk: How Black Women and White Women Receive and Perceive Each Other” is the topic of a discussion at the Waterloo Public Library on Oct. 20.
Discussion leaders Carletta Knox-Seymour, a black woman from Cedar Rapids and Dev Kiedaisch, a white women from Keokuk, will address the relationship between white and black women.
The 10:30 a.m. to noon program is sponsored by American Association of Cedar Falls-Waterloo, an organization that advocates for women and girls, and is part of the MLK 50 series of events.
It is free and open to the public. For more information, call 266-9901.
Young to speak at meeting
WATERLOO — Rick Young, retired president of Young Plumbing and Heating, will be the guest speaker at the Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting Oct. 23.
The presentation will be at the Grout Museum, 503 South St, starting at 7 p.m.
For about 138 years, his family has been in business in Waterloo. In 1880, J. B. Young established the Young Coal Co. It expanded into harvesting and selling ice from the Cedar River in 1903. Eventually, the name was changed to Young Lumber Co. An offshoot of the lumber company, the Young Heating Co. was founded in 1943 by brothers, Dick and Bob Young. This eventually became Young Plumbing and Heating.
Refreshments will be served after the presentation, and all programs are open to the public. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children.
New members are always welcome. For more information, call Craig Bravender at (319) 296-3019.
DAR genealogy workshop set
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a genealogy workshop Oct. 20 at First Presbyterian Church, 902 Main St.
The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and Sylvia Blaesing, state registrar, is the presenter.
People can come with questions and whatever paperwork they have. Those who are working on DAR papers should bring along the genealogy and documents. WiFi is available.
For information, call 236-0608 or email cedarfallsdar@gmail.com.
Fundraiser set in Shell Rock
SHELL ROCK — The Shell Rock Historical Society will host its 2018 fundraiser from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Shell Rock’s Boyd Building.
Everyone is welcome, and there is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted.
“Hobbies from Our Neck of the Woods” will showcase people from the Shell Rock area. Many participants will have items to sell. The museum also will have old Shell Rock annuals and books about Shell Rock for sale .
There will be a bake sale, as well as refreshments and drinks. Proceeds will go toward the restoration of the kitchen area in the 1920s-era house.
The museum, at 127 E. Adair St., remains open through October.
MS support group to meet
WATERLOO — The Waterloo/Cedar Falls chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society will have a support group meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Covenant Medical Center wing G, 4th floor, room 10.
Telecommunications accessibility will be explored at the meeting, with options for those with hearing loss or speech difficulty.
All patients, families, and anyone interested in learning more about multiple sclerosis are encouraged to attend.
For more information, call Shirl at 235-8946.
Blood drive will be held Tuesday
GLADBROOK — A Gladbrook community blood drive is planned for 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at United Methodist Church, 715 Lincoln St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
TAKO corn maze to open Oct. 20
ELGIN — The Fayette County chapter of Take A Kid Outdoors will host a corn maze from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Gilbertson Conservation Farm east of Elgin.
Visitors can walk the maze, learn about the many forms of corn, plus enjoy the fall colors of Fayette County.
The event is free and open to the public, and families are encouraged to come and learn more about our natural world.
TAKO President Leif White will be cooking his “Campfire Stew” for visitors to enjoy.
