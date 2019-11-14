Speaker slated at Lions meeting
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls Lions Club will hear from Joni Hansen with the Cedar Valley Hospitality House at the noon meeting Monday.
The club meets at noon each Monday in the Windridge Building on the Western Home Communities south campus. Anyone interested in learning more about joining the Lions Club is welcome to contact Lion Roy Justis at 321-2048.
Craft show set at Moose Lodge
WASHBURN — Moose Lodge 328 at 6636 La Porte Road will host the fifth annual craft show and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Ladies of the Moose Lodge also will serve lunch and have a bake sale.
There will be vendors, crafts and Christmas goods.
Fish fry set in Waverly
WAVERLY — There will be a fish fry on Friday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Hours are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., or until the fish runs out. Cost is $10 for cod loin and side dishes.
Diplomacy topic of CF meeting
CEDAR FALLS — The Great Decisions study group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Falls Public Library conference room.
After watching a DVD on the topic, there will be a discussion on how President Donald Trump has changed the norms of the country, how he has used diplomacy, and what long-term effects he will have on relationships with allies and adversaries.
This community study group is sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the United Nations Association of the Cedar Valley.
