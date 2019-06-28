Outdoor worship
at Baptist church
WATERLOO -- First Baptist Church at West Fourth and Baltimore streets will offer a special outdoor celebration of praise and worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Joe Greenmore will speak on "Chariots of Fire, Mantles of Power." The Band of Light will play, and outdoor seating will be provided.
Following worship, there will be a potluck dinner in the social room.
Hospice plans
children's camp
WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley Hospice will offer "A Blast into Exploration" on July 30 at the Waterloo UAW Hall.
The sixth annual space-themed camp aims to help children ages 5-12 who are grieving the death of a friend or loved one.
Children will be able to share their story of their loss with other kids and learn about grief through participating in activities related to the theme. Camp will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a closing ceremony at 2:30 p.m.
The day’s activities are free, and all campers will receive lunch and a T-shirt.
There is also a session for adults at 1:30 p.m. aimed at helping guardians support their families during a time of loss or transition.
Registration is open to any child regardless of their affiliation to Cedar Valley Hospice. Deadline is July 12. For more information or to sign up, call Heather P. at 272-2002.
