VFW post plans events

WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. will free pool all day today.

Bingo and snacks are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.

On Friday, there will be Karaoke from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Games and snacks will be Saturday. The Sunday pepper tournament will run from 2 to 4 p.m.

The post policy is to be open to the public, with current business hours open 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and open 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Scholarship blood drive set

WATERLOO — The Natalie Christensen Scholarship blood drive is set for 2 to 5:25 p.m. Friday at Hammond Avenue Brethren Church, 1604 Hammond Ave.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

Cooking class set Monday

CEDAR FALLS — A “Great American Slow Down” Blue Zones cooking class with Luann Alemao is set for 5:45 to 8 p.m. Monday at the UnityPoint Health teaching kitchen, 5100 Prairie Parkway, with information on the slow food movement.

A wine tasting is provided by Happys Wine and Spirits, and speaker will be Gina Jorgensen, a yoga instructor at Cedar Falls Rec Center, to take people through some yoga and meditations. Country View Dairy of Hawkeye Iowa will be available with Greek yogurt and samples

Register by Sunday. Go to www.laanda.com for more information.

