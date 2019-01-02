VFW post plans events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. will free pool all day today.
Bingo and snacks are set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
On Friday, there will be Karaoke from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m.
Games and snacks will be Saturday. The Sunday pepper tournament will run from 2 to 4 p.m.
The post policy is to be open to the public, with current business hours open 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and open 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Scholarship blood drive set
WATERLOO — The Natalie Christensen Scholarship blood drive is set for 2 to 5:25 p.m. Friday at Hammond Avenue Brethren Church, 1604 Hammond Ave.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Cooking class set Monday
CEDAR FALLS — A “Great American Slow Down” Blue Zones cooking class with Luann Alemao is set for 5:45 to 8 p.m. Monday at the UnityPoint Health teaching kitchen, 5100 Prairie Parkway, with information on the slow food movement.
A wine tasting is provided by Happys Wine and Spirits, and speaker will be Gina Jorgensen, a yoga instructor at Cedar Falls Rec Center, to take people through some yoga and meditations. Country View Dairy of Hawkeye Iowa will be available with Greek yogurt and samples
Register by Sunday. Go to www.laanda.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.