{{featured_button_text}}

Blood drive set in Denver

DENVER — A Denver and Readlyn blood drive is set for 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Denver Community Center, 100 Washington St.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

Breakfast set at Fairbank club

FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Community Club will have a waffle and sausage breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Fairbank American Legion.

There will be Belgian waffles, toppings, sausage and drinks; carry-outs available.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The event is free, and donations will be accepted. All profits will benefit Fairbank projects.

Breyers to speak on sex assault

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Business and Professional Women will host a speaker and meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Perkins Restaurant, 4045 Hammond Ave.

Raechel Breyers with the Riverview Center will talk on sexual assault dynamics and how it affects the community.

Meals may be ordered from the menu. Guests are welcome.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments