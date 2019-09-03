Blood drive set in Denver
DENVER — A Denver and Readlyn blood drive is set for 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Denver Community Center, 100 Washington St.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Breakfast set at Fairbank club
FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Community Club will have a waffle and sausage breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the Fairbank American Legion.
There will be Belgian waffles, toppings, sausage and drinks; carry-outs available.
The event is free, and donations will be accepted. All profits will benefit Fairbank projects.
Breyers to speak on sex assault
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Business and Professional Women will host a speaker and meeting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Perkins Restaurant, 4045 Hammond Ave.
Raechel Breyers with the Riverview Center will talk on sexual assault dynamics and how it affects the community.
Meals may be ordered from the menu. Guests are welcome.
