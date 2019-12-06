Holiday farmers’ market planned
WATERLOO — The Kimball Ridge Family Market will host the annual holiday farmers’ market in the lobby of the Kimball Ridge Center Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Area farmers, bakers and artisans will sell locally produced food and crafts, including candy, cookies, bread, tea, dry noodles, eggs, chicken and lamb, Quota Club nuts and crafts.
There will be complimentary baked treats and hot cider.
OWLS event set at Fontana
INDEPENDENCE — Buchanan County Conservation will offer an OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) program at 10 a.m. Dec. 16 at Fontana Park.
The “winter trees” program is on identifying trees.
The morning will start with a short presentation in the nature center. The group will head to Otter Creek and explore some of the benthic macro invertebrates (small creatures) that live in the creek.
To sign up, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Author to speak in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at 7 p.m. Monday at the Parkersburg Museum about her first book, “Lost Butler County Towns.”
Everyone is welcome.
The book details 65 named locations within Butler County that most people don’t know.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Woman’s club meets Thursday
WATERLOO – The Waterloo Woman’s Club will meet at noon Thursday at the Snowden House for a luncheon.
There will be a memorial service for those who died in the previous year.
Guest speaker will be Justine Hill, proprietor of Tea Cellar in Cedar Falls, on “A Cup of Christmas Tea.”
All Waterloo women are invited to attend. To make lunch reservations, call Cheryl at 240-1520.
