AMVETS Riders serve supper

EVANSDALE — The Evansdale AMVETS Riders will host the monthly grilled steak/ham supper on Saturday.

Serving will be from 5-7 p.m. Karaoke will follow.

Blood drive set in Toledo

TOLEDO – There will be a Tama and Toledo community blood drive from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 26 at the Toledo Public Library, 206 E. High St.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903

