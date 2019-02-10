Stroke support group to meet
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will host the “Stronger After Stroke” support group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden.
Those who have had a stroke, no matter how long ago, as well as caregivers are welcome.
It’s free and open to the public.
Crane, chicken trip set in March
INDEPENDENCE — The Linn and Buchanan County Conservation departments will lead a sandhill crane and prairie chicken motor coach trip from March 24-26.
This year’s trip will begin at Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Neb. The participants will then observe the sandhill crane migration from the Grand Island’s Crane Trust Nature Center bridge along the Platte River, home to the largest crane roost in the world.
Registration deadline is Feb. 22. Call 636-2617 to request a trip brochure or go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Author to speak at public library
HUDSON — Linda Betsinger McCann will speak at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Hudson Public Library about her newest book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa.”
This is open to the public, and everyone is welcome.
McCann is working on a book about Rosie the Riveters from Iowa during World War II. She will have copies of all her books with her available for purchase.
Past on display in Shell Rock
SHELL ROCK — The Shell Rock Historical Society is inviting anyone with an interest in Shell Rock history to come to the Shell Rock Public Library between 10:30 a.m. and noon Friday.
Society members will share some of their items and begin to separate and archive pictures, clippings, etc. Coffee and cookies will be available.
This is open to anyone.
