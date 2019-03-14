AMVETS host
fish fry Friday
EVANSDALE -- The Evansdale AMVETS will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. The menu also includes salad, potato, veggie and dessert.
Nuclear talks
topic of meeting
CEDAR FALLS -- The Great Decisions study group will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the Cedar Falls Library.
After watching a 30-minute DVD, "Nuclear Negotiations: Back to the Future," discussion will focus on President Trump's approach to dealing with Iran, Russia and North Korea in stabilizing the nuclear future. Anyone interested in this topic is encouraged to attend.
This community study group is sponsored by American Association of University Women and the United Nations Association of the Cedar Valley.
Waterloo Eagles
host fish fry
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Eagles, 202 E. First St., is offering an all-you-can-eat cod fish fry to the public from 5-8 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $10.
Event slated at
Exchange Club
WAVERLY -- The Waverly Exchange Club will host a community event at The Centre from 4 to 6 p.m. March 21.
The open-house event is an opportunity to celebrate the local organizations the club supports through contributions of time and money.
Some of the organizations highlighted at the event include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Friends of the Family, Allison Area Foster Parents, Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Period of Purple Program, Retrieving Freedom, Habitat for Humanity, Waverly Childcare and Preschool, Waverly Area Veterans Post, the W-SR Excel Club and many more.
Representatives from the organizations will be on hand share their program goals and activities. To learn more, go to www.facebook.com/waverlyexchangeclub or email WaverlyExchangeClub@gmail.com.
Weather spotter
training slated
WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency will offer free severe weather spotter training from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 27 at Hawkeye Community College, Tama Hall, Auditorium.
Doors open at 6 p.m.
The training is open to the public and all agencies that respond to emergencies. Participates will be instructed on how and what to report along with personal safety.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/dmx /stormspotting.
No registration is required. The event is in conjunction with Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa and in cooperation with the National Weather Service.
For more information, call 291-4373.
Steele to speak
at Grout event
WATERLOO -- KWWL news reporter Ron Steele will be the guest speaker at the March 26 Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St. Guests are asked to park in the upper parking lot off of South Street. Refreshments will be served after the presentation.
Steele's career at KWWL started in 1974, when he was hired as sports director. His career has taken him around the country and the world.
All programs are open to the public. Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children.
New members are always welcome. Anyone interested in becoming a member and learning more about upcoming programs should contact Craig Bravender at 296-3019.
