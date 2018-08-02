Church to host ice cream social
NEW HAMPTON — The New Hampton First United Methodist Church will host an ice cream social from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 201 N. Locust.
The menu also includes loose-meat or pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, coleslaw, homemade bars and a drink.
Take-out will be available.
Blood drive set in Dysart
DYSART — A Dysart community blood drive is planned for 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dysart Community Building, 418 Main St.
Make an appointment at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling (800) 287-4903.
World’s Window hosts workshop
CEDAR FALLS — The World’s Window will offer a jewelry making demonstration with board member Misti Keeling at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 214 Main St.
In celebration of worldwide friendship day, people can learn how to create a bracelet using tagua beads from Ecuador.
There also will be a drawing to give away a free bag of tagua beads.
Green Drinks meets Thurday
CEDAR FALLS — Green Drinks Cedar Valley will host its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. today at the Octopus on College Hill.
Kyle Bates with Green Iowa AmeriCorps will provide an informational presentation on native bees in Iowa. A workshop will be held afterward on building mason jar hives to promote habitat for pollinators.
Green Drinks is an international organization to get like-minded people together to talk about community/world issues involving the environment. Typically, a special guest will kick off conversation the first Thursday of each month.
Denver Legion hosts breakfast
DENVER — The Denver American Legion, 161 E. Main St., will host a waffle breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Cost is $6 for adults and $4 for children ages 6-12.
The menu also will include sausage and fruit.
506 Cafe open Tuesday
WAVERLY — The 506 Cafe will open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, serving patrons who dine in or choose the carry-out option.
The lunch fundraiser is open to the public and takes place at the Waverly Senior Center.
The menu includes grilled hotdogs or grilled chicken breast, potato soup, chips, cabbage salad and assorted desserts.
Cost is $10, and funds raised support the Waverly Senior Center’s mission.
Lunch reservations are not required, but help in planning. Call 352-5678.
Support group set at WHC
WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center will offer a new “Finding Support for Families of Children with Special Needs” support group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Kaylene Simmons of Inclusion Connection will discuss the services they offer.
This group will meet quarterly and is free and open to all.
Hy-Vee to host glass painting
WATERLOO — The Ansborough Hy-Vee will host a lemonade glass painting open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 in the store club room.
People can choose a design and paint a lemonade glass or two.
The class fee includes glass, supplies and appetizers. Pay and register at the Ansborough Hy-Vee customer service counter or call 233-3266.
