Lunch fundraiser slated Tuesday
WAVERLY — The 506 Cafe, a monthly lunch fundraiser for the Waverly Senior Center, will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
People can eat in or carry out meals.
The event is open to the public and takes place at the senior center.
The cafe is partnering the next three months with Friends of the Family. Volunteers from both organizations will wear all hats of a typical restaurant staff, from food prep and cooking, to servicing tables and greeting patrons.
Cost is $10. The menu will include grilled brats or pulled chicken sandwiches, broccoli cheese soup, German potato salad, tossed lettuce salad and assorted desserts.
American
Legion plans weekly events
WATERLOO — American Legion Post 138 at 728 Commercial St. has several events planned.
The kitchen will be open noon to 6 p.m. today. Bingo will be played on Tuesday.
A grill-out will begin at noon Wednesday, serving all beef hotdogs, hamburgers, brat patties, salads and chips.
Kitchen open noon to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
A pepper tournament will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Bring snacks to share for Iowa football game.
Election official set at meeting
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Karen Showalter from the Black Hawk County Board of Elections will speak on the new voter ID law and upcoming elections.
Guests are always welcome. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Harvest Moon benefit is Nov. 2
CEDAR FALLS — The Friends of Hartman Reserve will host its 23rd annual Under the Harvest Moon benefit dinner and auction on Nov. 2 at the Rotary Reserve Lodge.
Advance reservations are required for this event, and the number of seats is limited. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with appetizers, live music and complimentary beverages, including wine from Hollen Family Wines.
Moment In Thyme will cater the event, and coffee and dessert will be provided by Cup of Joe and Scratch Cupcakery.
The evening will include both live and silent auctions with contributions and hand-crafted items from area artists, individuals and businesses. Donations and sponsorship for the event will be accepted through Oct. 17.
For more information about being a sponsor or donating wine or an auction item for the event, call 277-2187.
Reservations will be accepted through Oct. 26 or until all seats are claimed. Cost is $45 per guest or $320 for a table of eight.
All proceeds from this event will support Hartman educational programming for all ages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.