Craft show
set in Lincoln
LINCOLN -- A craft and vendor show is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lincoln AMVETS Post 10, 101 Main St.
The event will raise money for the 22 Everyday Veterans Suicide prevention group.
The event is open to the public.
Waverly VFW
plans dinner
WAVERLY -- VFW Post 2208 will host the annual membership dinner Tuesday in the upper level of the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Social time is from 5 to 5:30 p.m., and the pork loin meal will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
This meal is free to members of VFW Post 2208 and its auxiliary with a paid 2020 membership and also to WAVP Patriot Supporters.
Cost for a spouse or guest is $8.
Blood drive
set in Dike
DIKE -- The Dike United Methodist Church, 439 Church St., will have a community blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Trick or treating
set at UnityPoint
WATERLOO -- UnityPoint Health will welcome children and families to a trick-or-treating event Oct. 31 at United Medical Park and UnityPoint Health – Prairie Parkway.
Costumes are welcome, and staff will pass out candy to children from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at United Medical Park and 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Prairie Parkway.
United Medical Park is located at 1753 W Ridgeway Ave. in Waterloo; Prairie Parkway is at 5100 Prairie Parkway in Cedar Falls.
All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Toddler Time set
at Imaginarium
WATERLOO -- The Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St., will host Toddler Time from 10 to 11 a.m. the fourth Thursday of each month through May, starting Thursday.
Children ages 1-4 can enjoy story time, science-themed crafts and activities, and a chance to meet an animal friend. The theme Thursday will be "Our Four Seasons."
Cost is $6 for parents/guardians. Toddlers are free, as are museum members.
Trumpet Festival
set at Wartburg
WAVERLY -- A trio of Midwestern educators will be the featured guest artists at the Wartburg College Trumpet Festival concert on Thursday.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel.
Guest artists Amy Gilreath, Rolf Olson and Scott Olson will perform. The Wartburg Trumpet Choir, under the direction of Scott Muntefering, Wartburg’s Eugene and Ruth Weidler Drape Distinguished Professor in Music Education, will perform “Prelude from Water Music” by George Handel and “Sonata Sancti Polycarpi” by Heinrich Biber.
The High School Festival Choir, also led by Muntefering, will play “Three for Four” and “Two Jazz Quartets” by James Olcott.
Students from seven high schools from Iowa and Minnesota will participate in the one-day festival founded by Muntefering.
