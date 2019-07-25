{{featured_button_text}}
Blood drive set in Fairbank

FAIRBANK — Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 N. Second St., will host a community blood drive from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

Sweet corn set at urban market

WATERLOO — Sweet corn Saturday is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market at the Riverloop Expo Plaza.

There will be a variety of fresh and local sweet corn featured by market produce vendors.

Vendors accept a variety of payments for fresh produce, including cash, credit, senior and WIC vouchers, EBT, and Double Up Food Bucks.

Grout to offer dollar days

WATERLOO — The Grout Museum District, 503 South St., will offer special dollar days every Wednesday in August.

The Grout Museum of History & Science/Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, and Bluedorn Science Imaginarium will offer $1 admission per site on Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28. (It excludes Rensselaer Russell House Museum).

For more information, call 234-6357 or go to www.GroutMuseumDistrict.org.

Button club set Wednesday

WATERLOO — “A Walk Down Memory Lane” is the focus of the July meeting of Black Hawk Button Club at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 207 W. Louise St. (two blocks behind Allen Hospital).

Members will have a celebration and look back at how the club started, how it has grown, and many of the activities and programs that have been a part of Black Hawk Button Club.

The public is also invited to view the club’s display at the Waterloo Public Library from Aug. 1-31.

For further information, call Anna at 415-7550.

‘Paw Patrol’ meal at Hy-Vee

WATERLOO — A “Paw Patrol” breakfast buffet will be served from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 10 in the Ansborough Avenue Hy-Vee dining room.

People can meet and greet with Chase and Skye, characters from the TV show.

Cost is $8.99 for adults and $4.99 for children. Register at customer service or by calling 233-3266.

