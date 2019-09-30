Noon Kiwanis meet Tuesday
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis meets at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.
Ober Anderson from the Iowa Barn Foundation will speak on Iowa barn heritage.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Call Larry Cain at 231-9871 for more information.
Impact Church hosts guests
WATERLOO — Impact Church will host its first annual Pastor’s Appreciation services on Tuesday and Sunday.
Local churches will participate on Tuesday with guest vocalists. At 2 p.m. Sunday, the Rev. Hawkins from St. Matthews Baptist of Mangham, La., will present the message. At the 5 p.m. service, the Rev. Robertson and Mount Zion Church of Sioux City will be the guests.
The public is welcome to participate. For more information, call the church at 232-2736.
Tree event set at Wartburg chapel
WAVERLY — In commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the Wartburg College Chapel, the community is welcome to a special chapel service and tree dedication at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The service will start in the chapel and progress outside, weather permitting, to where the tree will be planted on the northeast side of the chapel.
The Alberta spruce is a partner to a plum tree planted by Wartburg faculty and staff in the Luthergarten in Wittenberg, Germany. That garden features 500 trees planted in commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, and it was established as a sign of solidarity, connectedness and reconciliation of churches worldwide.
Blood drive set in Fairbank
FAIRBANK — Fairbank United Methodist Church, 107 N. Second St., will host a blood drive from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
UnityPoint NICU hosts loss event
WATERLOO — In honor of National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, the NICU developmental care team at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital will host a special event Oct. 15 in meeting rooms 1 and 2 at Allen Hospital.
There will be family activities, refreshments, a brief prayer and a memory balloon release. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the balloon release to take place at 6 p.m.
Anyone who has been impacted by a miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss due to SIDS, prematurity or other cause is welcome.
VFW to serve pork loin meal
WATERLOO — Waverly VFW Post 2208 will host a pork loin meal with dessert on Thursday at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. N.W.
Meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m., and the cost is $8.
The meal is open to the public.
Sullivan VFW plans events
WATERLOO — The Sullivan Brothers VFW Post 1623 at 1406 Commercial St. is open to the public.
Doors open at 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Free pool is offered all day Wednesday. Thursday bingo will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Snacks are available.
Friday features walking tacos. Karaoke will be provided by Casey’s Music to Go from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Saturday offers games and snacks.
Sunday features a pepper tournament from 2 to 4 p.m.
Blood drive set in Elgin
ELGIN — There will be a community blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Elgin American Legion Hall, 308 Mill Ave.
For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.
Public libraries topic of club
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Valley Discuss and Discover Diversity will discuss Susan Orlean’s latest novel, “The Library Book,” on Oct. 14.
The discussion, facilitated by Gayle Wood, will be in the second floor large discussion room at the Cedar Falls Public Library. The room will be open at 4:15 p.m., and the discussion will begin promptly at 4:30 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.
It covers Los Angeles Public Library history and the librarians who ran it, as well as the role that libraries play in the community.
All Cedar Valley residents are welcome to attend. CV3D is a community action project of the American Association of University Women.
Laughter Yoga classes to begin
CEDAR FALLS — Free sessions of Laughter Yoga will be from 4 to 4:30 p.m. every Monday through Nov. 18 in the large meeting room or conference room on the second floor of the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Participants can join in brief laughter exercises and yoga breathing for relaxation. No equipment or special clothing is needed.
Everyone is welcome to attend any or all sessions.
Open mic set at Wilder Park
ALLISON — The 2019 open mic season will reopen with Bill Hendron of Dumont, who will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at Wilder Park.
It’s part of the Harvest Moon Festival activities.
Individuals and groups of all ages are invited to participate in a variety of entertainment. Sign-up begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Wilder Park sheltered entertainment center stage. A professional PA system, keyboard, microphones, instrumental amplifier and sound technician are provided.
Popcorn, hot dogs and beef burgers will be available from Allison Park Board. For more information, call Randy Moad at 240-2736.
Body Moves class to begin
CEDAR FALLS — A new session of the Body Recall exercise program will begin at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Nazareth Lutheran Church on University Avenue.
The 10-week program ends Dec. 13; cost will be $30.
The class will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It includes more than 200 exercises to increase balance, flexibility, strength, coordination and circulation.
Both men and women of any age are welcome, and people are welcome to come early to walk.
Call Linnea Graen, 266-6195, or the church, 266-7589, for more information.
