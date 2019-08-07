{{featured_button_text}}

Market features
long veggies

WATERLOO -- Summer’s most elongated produce will be the focus of the Kimball Ridge Family Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Kimball Ridge Place parking lot, corner of Kimball and Ridgeway.

Vendors will offer carrots, cucumbers, green beans, summer squash, sweet corn and zucchini. Shoppers can enjoy complimentary zucchini bread samples, zucchini recipes and a cool beverage.

Also available this week will be gluten free bakery and whole grain breads along with the first of this summer’s apples.

Blood drive set
in Dunkerton

DUNKERTON -- The Dunkerton Community Hall, 115 W. Main St., will host a blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday.

For an appointment, go to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.

UNI art gallery
presents exhibit

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art will present an exhibition in the Mary Haskell-Hansen Room of the Gallery, a UNI Permanent Art Collection exhibition titled "The Many Voices of Art."

It will be open to the public from Aug. 19 through Oct. 5; Oct. 16 through Nov. 16; and Dec. 5 through 19. This collection exhibition was supplemented by objects on loan to the gallery.

All events are free and open to the public. The gallery is located on the main floor of the Kamerick Art Building.

Digital dangers
topic of talk

WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will offer the monthly Speakers Series from 6 to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.

Dr. Colin DeFord, Nashua Clinic, will present “Dangers of the Digital Age: Poor Posture, Pain and Prolonged Pooping.”

The presentation will cover the effects of poor posture on bodies and how to correct these issues.

This event is free and open to all. People should park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance.

